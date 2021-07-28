Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 13 Years; Dilip Joshi thanks audiences for their love

One of the longest-running sitcoms of the television industry Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 13 years. The show has been making people laugh for so many years and continues to do so. The cast and crew of the show are on cloud nine today and they have all reasons to be. It is not easy to keep the audience hooked to the television screen for so long and in this show too, casts have played an important role. They have made people laugh through their jokes.

Today, as the show turned 13, everyone has thanked the audience for the love and support. Dilip Joshi, better known as Jethalal, has thanked the audience for making the show part of their life and also loving it. Apart from him, Shailesh Lodha, Sonalika Joshi and Mandar Chandwadkar have also thanked viewers on the behalf of Gokuldham Society. Director of the show Malav Rajda took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "So so so happy to be associated with this show...completing 13 years today n entering our 14th year...hope we can keep making a difference to ppls lives for years to come".

He shared photos of the celebration. In the photos, a cake which has written Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah enters its 14th glorious years. Other celebrities also congratulated the team. The sitcom is based on the weekly column "Duniya Ne Undha Chasma" by Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine. Produced by Asit Kumarr Modi, it was first premiered on 28 July 2008 on Sony SAB.

In the show, the lead actor Jethalal is always seen being stuck in a problem. Another popular character from the show is Popat Lal. People from all genres love him. Actress Jennifer Mistry, who plays the role of Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi, has said that the show is like her second home.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah hits a major milestone by completing 3200 episodes