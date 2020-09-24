Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 episodes: Show's producer, director and team express happiness

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast and crew are beaming in happiness today, as the show has completed airing 3000 episodes successfully on TV today. Here's who the creator, director, and actors expressed their gratitude.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team is grinning with joy today. Why do you ask? The show has achieved a 'huge feat' and has written its name in the history of Indian Television. Well, TMKOC has completed 3000 episodes on TV Yes, you read that right! The show has been running from the past 12 years and has now achieved the milestone of airing 3000 episodes.

TMKOC will air its 3000th episode today (24 September) and the cast and crew of the show are beaming in happiness. From the show's creator Asit Kumarr Modi to director Malav Rajda, from Gokuldham members to Tapu Sena, everyone from the TMKOC team has is mightily happy with this achievement. Malav Rajda, Samay Shah (Gogi), Sunayna Fozdar (new Anjali Tarak Mehta), also took to their social media handles to express their joy and gratitude towards everyone.

The TMKOC team not only acknowledged the achievement and love by the viewers but also hoped for a better future. They hoped that they keep entertaining everyone for many more years together. The show's producer Asit ji shared. 'We aspire to carry on entertaining and spreading social awareness amongst our viewers with the same dedication and passion as we have for the last 12 years.'

Take a look at the TMKOC team's message as they complete 3k episodes here:

The family drama's director, Malav said that he is extremely proud to be associated with the show, and is aiming 5000 episodes. Well, the team has given its own touch to the feat, as they are calling it 'Happysodes.' And agree with them because they spread so much happiness around. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

