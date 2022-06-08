Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Daya to soon make a comeback on show? Sundar leaves hints in new promo

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. The show is loved by audiences of all age groups and its repeat telecast is also a major hit among the viewers. The characters of this sitcom have created their own identity. Daya aka Disha Vakani's character is undoubtedly one of the most famous and her unique acting skills, performing 'garba,' talking to her mother over the phone, and cute camaraderie with husband Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) make her stand out.

It's been five years since Disha exited the show midway but the longingness among the audience to see Daya on the screen has never died down. As per the new promos released by the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sundar is seen telling Jethalal and Bapu ji that he and Daya aren't returning today but tomorrow. This leaves them furious and Jethalal asks Sundar to not test their patience. Netizens too, are of the same opinion and have requested the makers to not stretch Daya's return else they'll kill the excitement.

Watch the promo here

A user wrote, "You guys r stretching it too much it will lose the importance of the character as well as serial.... (sic)" Another avid viewer of the show commented, "Just like the Navratri Track she's not gonna come this time too. U guys play with our feelings just for the sake of TRP :) (sic)" One of the users even pleaded to the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to not hurt their feelings by bringing up Daya's name. The comment read: "t's just a hype up and Daya is NOT going to come. I'll be happy if she comes. But, I know she won't. It's a request, please do not do these stunts. Why don't you guys stick to normal episodes and not hurt your loyal audience by doing such over-hyping, please?"

A promo released prior to this showed Sundar revealing this exciting piece of news to Jethalal, which brings a happy vibe to the Gada house.

Watch the promo here

It remains to be seen if Disha Vakani will be returning or if another character has been roped in to play the iconic Daya ben.

