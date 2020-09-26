  1. Home
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben to finally make a comeback before Navratri on the show?

As per sources, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are keen to make Dayaben's character return on the show by or before Navratri.
19204 reads Mumbai Updated: September 26, 2020 03:39 pm
Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah ChashmahTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben to finally make a comeback before Navratri on the show?
For the longest time, the speculations around Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's comeback to the show has been doing the rounds. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 3000 episodes milestone recently and the makers had been wanting to let Dayaben make a comeback for the longest time, however, talks with Disha hasn't been fruitful as yet. Now, we have heard from sources that the makers are planning to get Dayaben's character back on the show before Navratri or maximum before Diwali.

A source reveals, "Talks are on and off with Disha Vakani related to the comeback. However, the various demands made by her family have been acting as a hurdle for the longest time. However, the makers are now certain to plan a return of Dayaben even if Disha doesn't agree. The makers don't want to keep the audience separated from one of their favourite characters, Daya and what better festival for her to return than Navratri?"

Disha had been away from the show ever since she embraced motherhood. Its been three years since she has been missing from the show.

Meanwhile, recently Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal penned down a sweet post as the show completed 3000 episodes. He recounted how the journey started and wrote, "It all began with Taarak Bhai’s iconic characters from his ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chashma’ stories in Chitralekha. This cartoon is of the Jethalal I grew up with. Thank you, Taarak Bhai. You are dearly missed. Your smile has kept us going." He even thanked Asit Modi for trotting him with Jetha and said that it is a dream role for anyone. 

