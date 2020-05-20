Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did Shyam Pathak aka Popatlal feature with Anupam Kher in a foreign film?

Shyam Pathak, better known as Popatlal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shared screen space once with Anupam Kher for a movie. Read on to know more about their collaboration.

When anyone talks about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a smile is instantly visible on almost everyone's face. The show has made a special place in the hearts of the audience, which is unparalleled. While many are binge-watching shows on Netflix amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, there a bunch of people who are re-watching episodes of TMKOC also, and we're not joking. The sitcom has been winning hearts since 2008 and is all set to complete 12 years of a successful run in July this year.

TMKOC became what it is today, because of its amazing storyline, relatable characters and enthralling performances by the actors. Yes, while the characters are written perfectly, it wouldn't be possible without the bunch of talented actors the show has. One of them is, Shyam Pathak aka Popatlal. The aging journalist bachelor who is in a constant hunt for a suitable bride has aroused many emotions for him in us. While sometimes we laugh at his situation, other times we feel pity for his marriage getting delayed for so many years. Nonetheless, with his cynical nature, Toofan Express stories, and 'Duniya Hiladunga' he has carved a niche for himself.

However, did you that before TMKOC, Shyam shared screen space with Bollywood actor Anupam Kher in a movie? Yes, Shyam was seen in a film opposite Anupam Kher, just a year before TMKOC, i.e. in 2007. However, if you're thinking it was a Bollywood movie, then you're wrong. Shyam and Anupam starred together in a Chinese feature film titled, 'Lust, Caution'. In the film, Shyam played the role of a Jewellery shopkeeper with Anupam Kher.

Well, this piece of information is extremely surprising, isn't it? What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing new episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah during the lockdown? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

