Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did you know Amit Bhatt aka Bapuji is younger than Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Amit Bhatt, who plays the role Jethalal's father aka Bapuji is younger to Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) in real-life. Read on to know this interesting story.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most interesting and relatable shows on Indian Television. When the small-screen was filled with saas-bahu dramas, Sab TV came up with a refreshing sitcom TMKOC in 2008. Within a few episodes, the show tugged many hearts and became a 'perfect dose of entertainment' for many. The characters, the storyline, the subtle yet strong punchlines, and the everyday struggles of Gokuldham members resembled a common man's life, which made it popular among the masses.

TMKOC is known to deliver the medicine of laughter and has been appreciated by many people. The show is all set to complete 12 successful years of running but still stands tall in holding a special place in the hearts of the audience. TMKOC has also received applauds for showcasing the nuances of different relationships with perfection. Be it a husband-wife bond or father-son/daughter chemistry, the show has done justice to it all. While all characters and bonds are loved equally, one duo has received immense love. We're talking about Bapuji and Jethalal. This father son-duo has made many heads turn.

They do have their difference of opinions, but Jethalal going all out to do anything for his father's love has touched many people. It has shown how ideal father-son relationships should be. However, there's an interesting fact about the actors who play these characters, Amit Bhatt (Bapuji) and Dilip Joshi (Jethalal), which many are not aware about.

Well, Did you know Amit Bhatt aka Bapuji is younger than Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal? Yes, you read that right! Amit, who plays the role of Dilip Joshi's (Jethalal) father on the show is younger to his on-screen son in real-life. So, Jethalal is elder to Champaklal in real-life, amusing isn't it? Amit is born on 19 August 1974, while Dilip's birth date is 26 May 1968, which proves that there is huge age gap between the two (almost 6 years). Surprised aren't you?

Here's a throwback picture of Amit Bhatt with Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani:

Though Amit became a household as Bapuji, he has been a part of several popular shows in the past. He has done shows like Khichdi, Yes Boss, Chupke Chupke, Funny Family.com, Gupshup Coffee Shop and F.I.R., among others. The actor looks quite different from his oncsreen avatar in real-life, and has to go through a major transformation and makeover to turn into Champaklal Gada aka Bapuji for the show.

On the personal front, Amit is a married and is a father of two twin sons. He is quite active on social media, and often creates funny videos with his son, and shares it on his Instagram handle. Well, we must say, the actor nails the role of Champaklal, and his comic timing is fabulous.

Meanwhile, the TMKOC team has not resumed shooting again post the locdkown, and fans are eargerly waiting to watch new epiosdes. What are your thoughts on this interesting fact of the co-stars? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×