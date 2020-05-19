Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did you know Babita aka Munmun Dutta's rakhi brother was a part of the show?

Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji's rakhi brother once appeared on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Read on to know which character the actress's rakhi brother played on the show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show that does not need any special introduction. The sitcom that airs on Sab TV has been one of the longest-running shows on television. In 2008, viewers were introduced to the unique yet relatable Gokuldham society and its members, and today they have become a part of our lives. TMKOC has a huge cast, and we often see many actors doing a cameo on the show, and our beloved Surbhi Chandna was also one of them.

Recently, we told you that Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's real-life parents appeared on the show as relatives of Bapuji in one of the episodes. But, there's one more actress who's rakhi brother featured on the show, and it is none other than Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita. Yes, Babita's rakhi brother was a part of the show once. We're talking about actor Deepjyoti Das, who happens to be Munmun's rakhi brother in real life and had once made an appearance on TMKOC.

He was seen playing the role of Babita's rakhi brother on the show was well. He came as Saptrangi, who was an interior designer and took up the task of renovation of Gokuldham. He helped Gokuldhamites in giving their society a new makeover by renovating it. Apart from TMKOC, Deepjyoti Das has also been a part of popular movies like Mumbai Meri Jaan and Not Today. Don't remember the episode, worry not, we have a way to remind you.

Here's a still from the episode:

This news surprised you, did not it? What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing new episodes of TMKOC amid the Coronavirus-led lockdown? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Tellychakkar

