Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did you know Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta once got into a tiff on the sets?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and Munmun Dutta aka Babita once got into a heated argument on the sets of the show. Here's what went wrong between them.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team is known to be family. The actors have been sharing most of their time together on the sets since its inception. The show is touted to be one of the best, and its TRP's are proof of that. The characters and their actors have made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Whether it is Daya, Bhide, or Anjali, every actor and its role holds importance. However, some characters are just more popular than others, and one such jodi is that of Jethala and Babita. They share a special bond on the show and their fun banter onscreen has won many hearts. The duo shares a great equation off-screen also.

However, there was a time that the two couldn't see each other eye-to-eye after a tiff between them on the sets. Yes, our beloved Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and Munmun Dutta aka Babita once got into a scuffle. After their quarrel, Dilip was super annoyed by Munmun's behaviour and attitude. Reports in a leading entertainment portal state that once Dilip wanted Munmun to click a photo with his friends who had visited him on the sets of the show. Apparently, Dilip's friends had also requested the actress for a picture with them. But, the beautiful actress did not pay heed and walked off. Yes, reportedly Munmun showed no interest in the requests by Dilip or his friends and left from there. Munmun's behviour left Dilip annoyed and he was disappointed by her disrespectfulness.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did Shyam Pathak aka Popatlal feature with Anupam Kher in a foreign film?

A close source from TMKOC had revealed to the portal, 'Jethalal told Babita that she had cast a wrong impression of their unit in front of the real world. He told her that she should stop throwing tantrums and showing her attitude for the smallest of reasons.' Well, fights do happen in families too, and maybe this was just an unhappy situation faced by the TMKOC team also. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Spotboye

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×