Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did you know Dilip Joshi made his debut with Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya?

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah made his acting debut with Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer romantic movie Maine Pyar Kiya. Read on.

Dilip Joshi is one of the finest actors in the entertainment industry. Today, many call him Jethalal and we all know why! Dilip became a household name as Jethalal Champaklal Gada with Sab TV's longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show started its journey in 2008, and since the past 12 years it has been successfully ruling the audience's hearts. While TMKOC has a huge cast, but one character that leads the show is that of Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi.

From his funny catchphrases to his flirty nature with Babita, from his love for his family to his strong friendship with Tarak, Jethalal has won many hearts. While we know Dilip as our beloved Jethalal now, the actor is far more than just his character in TMKOC. He has been a part of the showbiz world for almost three decades. Yes, you read that right! Despite being around for so many years, Dilip Joshi is one of those faces you recognize very well, but one of those names you don't know. His journey to name, fame, and popularity is as interesting as his characters.

Did you know how Dilip Joshi stepped into the world of acting and entertainment and became the star he is today? If not, we're here to give you this very intriguing information. Well, Maine Pyaar Kiya is known to be and Bhagyashree's debut movie, however, the film marked the debut of another actor, and it is none other than Dilip Joshi. Yes, Sooraj Barjatya's 1989 magnum opus Maine Pyar Kiya was Dilip Joshi's first every acting project. He marked his debut opposite the hit jodi Salman Khan and Bhagyashree.

Dilip Joshi played a small role in the film. He played a servant called Ramu and was given almost no dialogues. However, he did make many heads turn with his impeccable style of speaking and his unusual dressing style. He made sure to make everyone burst into laughter with an appearance in the movie, and that's where he proved that he has amazing comic timing. The movie also featured Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma, Ajit Vachani, and Laxmikant Berde in pivotal roles. Since then there was no looking back for Dilip Joshi. Maine Pyaar Kiya gave him a kick-start to his career, and the actor then went on to get many Gujarati movie and TV show projects, however, Bollywood films also remained a part of his career.

If you're thinking Maine Pyaar Kiya is the only movie where Dilip Joshi collaborated with Salman Khan, then you're absolutely wrong. Well, merely five years later, the duo joined hands for another film. We're talking about Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Yes, Dilip Joshi starred in the film with Salman and . He played Madhuri’s cousin named Bhola Prasad, and his accent and looks in the film are still remembered. Throughout the movie, Dilip made us laugh with his weird yet funny antics. In this movie also, Dilip got a chance to work Mohnish Bahl and Reema Lagoo once again.

Here are Dilip Joshi's glimpses from the movies:

Apart from this, before attaining global fame with as Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip had already acted in sixteen TV shows and been a part of movies. What are your thoughts on Dilip Joshi's career graph and his special connection with Salman Khan? Let us know in the comment section below.

