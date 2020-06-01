Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did you know Dilip Joshi & Munmun Dutta featured in a sitcom before the show?

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and Munmun Dutta aka Babita had shared the screen in a sitcom together before collaborating for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Read on to know more.

When you talk about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, some characters instantly come to minds such as Daya, Bapuji, Tapu, and others. But, one name jodi that many think of when talking about TMKOC is that of Babita and Jethalal. Yes, the Jethalal and Babita's pairing is one of the most loved by viewers and their banter is adored by many. Jethalal's innocent flirting with Babita is something that tickles our funny bones and is so much relatable. Though Jethalal is married to the happy-go-lucky Daya, we all know he has a huge crush on Babita and never misses a chance to impress her. In fact, Jethalal's attempts to grab Babita ji's attention always bring out a smile on our face and we burst into laughter. Well, this is about their onscreen bond, but offscreen also Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) and Munmun Dutta (Babita) share a warm equation.

Do you know why and how Dilip and Munmun's friendship is so strong? Well, the two actors had featured in another sitcom before TMKOC. Yes, the two have been co-stars even before they collaborated for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Wondering which show did Dilip and Munmun do together before TMKOC? Well, we'll reveal it to you. The two starred opposite each other in Zee TV's sitcom Hum Sab Baarati back in 2004, i.e. four years before TMKOC happened. Yes, Dilip and Munmun were a part of 2004’s Indian sitcom, which enjoyed a limited run of 79 episodes. On the show, Dilip played the character of Nathu Mehta, while Munmun essayed the role of Meethi. Surprised to hear this piece of information aren't you? Well, maybe this is the reason of Dilip and Munmum's scintillating and effortless onscreen chemistry of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. They are so good together and perfect in their roles that it is just difficult to imagine any other actor in their shoes.

Apart from Dilip and Munmun, Hum Sab Baraati starred Delnaaz Paul, Tiku Talsania, and many others. The show revolved around a family that specializes in arranging weddings. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

