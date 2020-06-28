Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did you know Disha Vakani aka Daya made her acting debut with a B grade film?

Disha Vakani became a household name as Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But, did you know that the actress worked in a B grade Bollywood movie when she first stepped into the entertainment industry? Read on to know more.

Disha Vakani became a household name as Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress today is a known-face and everybody loves her for her amazing acting chops and performance. However, Disha has been missing from TMKOC for over two years now, after her daughter Stuti Padia was born. Every now and then we come across news of Disha making a comeback to TMKOC, but nothing really materializes. Fans have been yearning to see Disha as Dayaben again. Now that the show is soon to complete 12 successful years of run, the demand of fans to see Dayaben back is getting bigger.

Well, today, Disha needs no introduction, her mere appearance is enough to make many heads turn. Whether it is her laughter or her accent, viewers adore everything about Disha and are swooned by her acting mettle. However, just like many other actors, Disha also got to taste success after a lot of struggles. Yes, Disha's journey in the world of acting and entertainment was not all rosy. The actress had her share of ups and downs to reach where she is today. Did you know that Disha began her acting career with a B grade film? Yes, Disha worked in a B-grade Bollywood movie when she stepped into the entertainment industry.

She was seen playing the lead role in a B grade drama film titled Kamsin: The Untouched, wherein she did some bold scenes also. The film hit the screens in 1997 and was directed by Amit Suryavanshi. Disha played the role of a college girl who goes out for a trip with friends. However, suddenly, her friends start dying serially, and problems in her life arise. This was Disha's first project in the showbiz world. Before this, she acted in several Gujarati theatre plays.

The actress then went on to do small roles in big-budget Bollywood movies like Devdas, Jodhaa Akhbar, Mangal Pandey to name a few. Later, she switched to Television shows and craved a special place for herself in the hearts of millions of people. In a past interview, Disha had said that she has no regrets of anything that she has done in her career. She is happy where she is now and is not bothered by what people say. Well, we're happy and lucky for Disha to have joined the Telly world because no one can play Dayaben better than her.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will resume soon, and viewers will be able to enjoy fresh episodes of the sitcom. There were also speculations that Disha may come back for a special episode on the show. However, when Pinkvilla contacted Asit Kumarr Modi (producer and creator of TMKOC) he did not reveal any details of the same and said that his focus is now on resuming shoots as soon as possible. TMKOC is soon going to complete 3000 episodes, the show started airing in 2008.

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Disha Vakani aka Dayaben on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Are you excited to watch new episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

