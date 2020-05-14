Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did you know Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's REAL parents featured on the show?

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's real-life parents appeared in one of the episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and you will be surprised to know how. Read on to find out.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has no match. The show has been winning hearts since the very first episode, which aired on 28 July 2008. Indian Television has had many shows that have run for years together, but the popularity that TMKOC has gained its commendable. With its relatable storyline, amazingly designed characters, and witty plot, the show came as a breath of fresh amidst the daily soap dramas. It's been almost 12 years of the sitcom's successful run, but it is still very close to the hearts of the audience.

Not only the show, but the actors have also craved a niche for themselves during these years. Whether it is Dilip Joshi as Jethalal or Mandar Chandwadkar as Atmaram Tukaram Bhide, each character has a special identity. However, one of the most loved characters remains to be Dayaben, played by Disha Vakani. The actress has been missing from the show for a long time now. She went on maternity leave more than 2 years ago and hasn't made a comeback yet. The show somewhat feels empty without her, and fans are yearning to see her back.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: THIS is how Palak Sidhwani addresses her on screen parents Mandar & Sonalika

While we don't know when is our beloved Dayaben returning, but we have got our hands on an interesting piece of news. Many might be aware that Disha's onscreen brother Sundarlal (played by Mayur Vakani) is her brother in real-life too. Yes, Mayur and Disha are brother-sister in real-life also. However, what if we told you that Disha's real parents have also featured on the show?

A report in a leading entertainment portal states that Disha's real parents were a part of one of the episodes of TMKOC. They played the relatives to Champaklal Gada, Jethalal's father, and Dayaben's father-in-law. Surprised, aren't you? Well, we were too, when we came across this piece of information.

What are your thoughts on the same? Since new episodes of TMKOC are not being aired owing to the Coronavirus led countrywide lockdown, are you missing the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Tellychakkar

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×