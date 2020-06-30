Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did you know Mayur Vakani is also a sculptor and once made PM Modi's statue?

Mayur Vakani, who plays the role of Sunder Lal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is also a sculptor by profession. He once sculpted made Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statue and and it was sold for a huge price. Read on to know more.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is not only one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television, but also the most loved. The show chronicles around Gokuldham society and its members. With its simple and relatable storyline, hilarious punchlines, and the style of giving a subtle message, TMKOC has made a special place in everyone's life. The sitcom has a huge team, with every actor receiving love and praises from the audience. However, some characters have won hearts for their unique style and persona on the show. And one such actor is, Mayur Vakani, who plays the role of Dayaben's brother Sunder Lal on the show.

Well, many are now aware of the fact that Dayaben aka Disha Vakani and Mayur Vakani are siblings in real life. Yes, Disha and Mayur are sister-brother in real life also. However, there's an interesting fact about Mayur, which many might not be aware about. Did you know that Mayur is a sculptor by profession in real life? Yes, Mayur aka Sunder is a is also a brilliant painter and sculptor. The actor keeps sharing glimpses of her amazing art and painting on his social media handle, and we must say that he is creatively gifted.

However, did you know that Mayur once sculpted a statue of India's honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi? Yes, Mayur had once made a statue of PM Modi, pictures of which are there on his Instagram handle. Interestingly, Mayur was one of the leading members in the making of Gujarat’s Jhanki, which was displayed during the Republic Day parade in Delhi.

As per a report in a leading entertainment portal, the statue of PM Modi was auctioned at a whopping price of approximately 4 crores. Talking about Mayur's educational qualification, he has done M.A. in Indian Culture and Diploma in Sculpture and Drama.

Take a look at Mayur's passion for creative art here:

Well, isn't Mayur's talent amazing? Meanwhile, the shootings fo TMKOC will resume the shoot. Yesterday, the chief director of the show Malav Rajda had visited the sets with his team, for a probable inspection. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing new episodes of TMKOC? Let us know in the comment section below.

Share your comment ×