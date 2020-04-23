Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did you know Priya Ahuja aka Rita reporter is married to the show's director?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Priya Ahuja aka Rita reporter recently revealed the biggest mistake of her life and it will leave you stunned. Take a look.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows on Television. With its rib-tickling comedy, amazing life lessons, relatable storyline, and having a unique characterization, TMKOC has set an example on TV. Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, fans are missing new episodes of the show. But, the channel is helping them drive away their boredom by re-telecasting old episodes. Even TMKOC's actors are leaving no stone unturned to keep their fans entertained by interacting with them on social media.

One of these actors who is sharing glimpses from personal life is Priya Ahuja aka Rita reporter. Yes, the actress is quite active on Instagram and treats everyone with funny videos. However, we recently stumbled upon a piece of news that surprised us. We all know, Priya became a proud mommy of a baby boy on November 27, 2019. She has been brimming in happiness since then. However, did you know that Priya is married to a Gujarati director Malav Rajda? Interestingly, Malav is also the chief director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yes, you read that right! They fell in love on the sets of the show and decided to tie the knot on November 19, 2011. Sweet and surprising naa?

The couple shares a great bond and is madly-in-love with each other. They keep making funny videos on social media, and their chemistry speaks volumes of their bond. In a recent video, Priya revealed the biggest mistake of her life and will leave you stunned. In the clip, Malav is seen telling the viewers that it is a myth that girls don't admit to their mistake, my wife openly does it. Then, Priya comes in the frame and says, 'Galti ho gayi tumse shaadi karke.' (It was my mistake to marry you.' Well, don't worry, it is all fun and play, and done just for humour. The couple is happily enjoying their parenthood phase.

Take a look at the video here:

Not to miss, Priya went the Baravi style in the caption and wrote, 'Galti se mistake ho gayi.' Hilarious, isn't it? What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing TMKOC's latest episodes amidst this quarantine too? Let us know in the comment section below.



