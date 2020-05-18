Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did you know Raj Anadkat aka Tapu featured in Shaheer Sheikh's Mahabharat?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat aka Tapu was once a part of Shaheer Sheikh and Sourabh Raj Jain starrer mythological show Mahabharat that aired in 2013. Read on to know more.

Raj Anadkat is best known as Tapu from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah today. The Sab TV sitcom is one of the most-watched shows on television, and its characters are extremely famous among fans. However, one character that has been showered with love by everyone is Tapu. While Bhavya Gandhi played Tapu since the beginning of the show, he quit some years ago. Later, Raj entered into Bhavya's shoes and essayed the role of Tapu. And within no time, the handsome actor wowed everyone with his performance and made a special place in their hearts.

While the young actor has gained massive attention for playing Tapu, did you know that he worked opposite TV's hottie Shaheer Sheikh once? Yes, Raj featured opposite Shaheer in his 2013 mythological show Mahabharat. In a recent conversation with a leading entertainment portal, Raj spoke about his special connection with Mahabharat and revealed that he was a part of the 2013 rendition of the epic mythology. The actor played a small role as in Siddharth Kumar Tewary helmed show. He was one of the 100 brothers of the Kauravas. He was 15-years-old when he shot for the show and was seen as the third brother among the 100 Kauravas. The actor remained to be a part of the show until the leap was introduced.

The show starred some young and talented faces like Sourabh Raj Jain, Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Aham Sharma, Arav Chowdhary, and Arpit Ranka. The show is being re-run on TV amidst the Coronavirus led lockdown. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

