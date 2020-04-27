Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did you know Shyam Pathak aka Popatlal was once 'thrown out' of the show?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Shyam Pathak aka Poptlal once got into a heated argument with producer Asit Modi and was shown the outside gate by the production. Read on to know what happened.

Think about a show that brings smiles on your face, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will shine right at the top. The sitcom has been making viewers smile for the longest time now. It is known for its amazing humour, informative message, and the loving ensemble cast. Though touted to be a light-hearted show, TMKOC has also sometimes been in the news for wrong reasons. While a couple of incidents made headlines, one that remains with many is when Shyam Pathak aka Popatlal was allegedly asked to leave the show. Yes, you read that right!

It all happened 3 years ago in 2017 when Shyam got into a heated argument with the production team. During that year, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal had visited London to perform for a live audience at an event. So, to manage things and not lose on the shooting schedule, the makers of TMKOC makers shuffled other actor's shooting patterns accordingly. However, when Dilip reached London, the crowd came up with multiple requests to see Jethalal and Poptlal on stage together. Fans were going berserk to see the duo's fun banter.

Without wasting any time, Dilip quickly called Shyam and informed him about the fans' requests. He asked Shyam if he was willing to come down to the foreign land and perform with him. Shyam agreed to be a part of Dilip's event and was excited to set the stage on fiery with their hilarious puns. Well, it so happened that Jetha and Popat performed three utterly funny stand-up acts together, and the show was a massive hit. The crowd cheered for them, and just couldn't get enough of their amazing comic skills.

While everything went well in London, things went nasty in Mumbai at the TMKOC sets. Why do you ask? Well, Shyam had apparently not informed the makers of the show and team about his sudden travel plans. Yes, he decided to fly abroad to join Dilip without informing the makers of TMKOC, which disturbed their shooting schedule. His absence and unprofessional behaviour got the makers extremely angry. They were fuming with anger, and when the actor was confronted about his sudden absence, things only got nasty.

A huge heated argument broke out between Shyam and producer Asit Kummar Modi. Things took such an ugly turn that Modi apparently also asked the actor to leave the show. Yes, Shyam was shown the outside door by the TMKOC makers. In fact, Shyam stayed home without work for almost four days. However, later he realized his mistake and apologized to everyone. He asked for forgiveness and eventually, the makers forgave him. Subsequently, he was retained on the show and resumed shooting for fresh episodes.

