  1. Home
  2. tv

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal is missing travelling; shares pictures

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shares a few pictures from his trip earlier and it will surely make you miss having travel plans.
6894 reads Mumbai
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal is missing travelling; shares picturesTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal is missing travelling; shares pictures

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved and followed show for 12 years now. One of the key characters who continue to be loved is Jethalal, which is played by none other than Dilip Joshi. The actor recently joined Instagram and has been sharing a couple of pictures from his personal collections and we are surely loving it. This time around as the weather in Mumbai continues to be a little breezy, Dilip shared a couple of pictures from a spiritual trek he took two years ago. 

He captioned the images, "The weather today reminds me of the amazing spiritual trek we went on exactly two years ago today! We walked for about 10 hours, and covered a distance of 30 kilometres. All thanks to @realmandarchandwadkar and family!" In the pictures, Dilip is casually dressed and it is sure to remind you of the good old times before corona when travelling was in everyone's bucket list. Check it out here:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dilip Joshi (@maakasamdilipjoshi) on

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah clocks 12 years: Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta and others express their happiness

Meanwhile, the shoots have resumed and Dilip, in a statement had mentioned that he missed the set a lot. When the show clocked 12 years recently, sharing a sweet message on Instagram, he posted a video expressing his gratitude towards all loyal viewers of the show, who have given so much love to them all these years. He wished TMKOC a 'happy birthday'. 

Meanwhile, chatter is on if Disha Vakani will return to the show but there is no clarity on it so far. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement