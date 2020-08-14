Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal is missing travelling; shares pictures

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shares a few pictures from his trip earlier and it will surely make you miss having travel plans.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved and followed show for 12 years now. One of the key characters who continue to be loved is Jethalal, which is played by none other than Dilip Joshi. The actor recently joined Instagram and has been sharing a couple of pictures from his personal collections and we are surely loving it. This time around as the weather in Mumbai continues to be a little breezy, Dilip shared a couple of pictures from a spiritual trek he took two years ago.

He captioned the images, "The weather today reminds me of the amazing spiritual trek we went on exactly two years ago today! We walked for about 10 hours, and covered a distance of 30 kilometres. All thanks to @realmandarchandwadkar and family!" In the pictures, Dilip is casually dressed and it is sure to remind you of the good old times before corona when travelling was in everyone's bucket list. Check it out here:



Meanwhile, the shoots have resumed and Dilip, in a statement had mentioned that he missed the set a lot. When the show clocked 12 years recently, sharing a sweet message on Instagram, he posted a video expressing his gratitude towards all loyal viewers of the show, who have given so much love to them all these years. He wished TMKOC a 'happy birthday'.

Meanwhile, chatter is on if Disha Vakani will return to the show but there is no clarity on it so far.

