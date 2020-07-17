Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal played the onscreen husband of THIS actress once

Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has wowed everyone with his acting. But, did you know he played the role of a reel-life husband of a well-known actress, and it also has a connection with Babita ji aka Munmun Dutta? Read on to know more.

Dilip Joshi has won many hearts as Jethalal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. With his fine acting skills, his amazing comic timing and his power-packed performance, the 52-year-old actor has been ruling hearts for almost 12 years as Jethalal. While the character of Jethalal in TMKOC made Dilip Joshi a household name, the actor's journey in the world of acting and entertainment is quite long. He made his acting debut with a small yet unique role in Salman Khans' movie Maine Pyaar Kiya in the year 1989. Since then, Dilip Joshi has essayed many characters onscreen and wowed everyone with his talent.

While now we love him as Daya's dotting husband Jethalal, did you know he played the onscreen husband of a well-known actress before TMKOC, and it also has a connection with Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta? No, if you're thinking Dilip Joshi played Munmun Dutta's reel-life husband, then you are absolutely wrong. Well, Dilip Joshi played famous actress Delnaaz Irani's husband in a show before the popular sitcom. Yes, Dilip and Delnaaz played husband-wife in the show 'Hum Sab Baraati' which aired in 2004. While Dilip's character was called Nathu Mehta, Delnaaz played Harsha, Nauth's wife.

And in this show, Munmun also played a character called Meethi. So, yes Dilip and Munmun shared screen-space in Hum Sab Baraati. Just yesterday (July 17, 2020), Delnaaz took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with Dilip Joshi and also penned a witty caption, which is doing rounds on social media now.

Meanwhile, the new episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will go on air from July 22, 2020. Isn't this an interesting piece of information? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

