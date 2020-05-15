Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal REVEALS which actor rushes home first after pack up
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show for the viewers, but for the actors, it is a family. The sitcom aired its first episode in 2008, and since then has been receiving love from the audience. While we know that members of the Gokuldham society treat each other as family, the TMKOC cast is also one big family. The actors share a warm bond, both on-screen and off-screen, and feel that's the secret of receiving so much love from the viewers. While their reel life masti is evident, we get to see glimpses of their real-life bond quite often on social media.
Since the actors spend almost the entire day with each other, they know everything about each other. While we are missing new episodes of TMKOC amidst the Coronavirus-infused lockdown, we got our hands on some funny and surprising information about one of the actors. The person to spill the beans was none other than Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal. Revealing a secret, Dilip unveiled that name of the actor who rushes back home first after the pack up. And it is none other than, Mandar Chandwadkar aka Atmaram Tukaram Bhide. Yes, you read that right!
ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: THIS is how Palak Sidhwani addresses her on screen parents Mandar & Sonalika
Mandar is the first one to leave the sets when the backup is announced. In an old interview with the Times of India, Dilip is seen saying an amusing habit about Madar, where he reveals that among the cast Mandar leaves first. He shared, 'As soon as the director says pack up, he goes to the makeup room. But, surprisingly, by the time he reaches the makeup room, Mandar is all set to leave. He is so quick that he is ready with his bag before anyone else, is seen biding good-bye to the cast.'
The actor also joked that if there's a competition of the 'fastest to leave' Mandar will surely bag the title. What are your thoughts about this funny and shocking secret about Bhide? Are you missing TMKOC's new episodes? Let us know in the comment section below?
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Everyone in the serial has a particular part is very important so we are missing all the characters in this lockdown still we are enjoying the old episodes shown in the television box
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Missing new episodes
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Nowadays Mahabharatha, Ramayana and other golden oldies have replaced Taarak Mehta serial.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Yes missing tmkoc....Daya has to come back and also Bhavri.... Tmkoc will be even more fun....
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Makes Smile Reduce Distress TMNOC Each Episode with unique sence of Humour we Appreciate keep it up
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Yes I am really missing .I love tmkoc
Anonymous 5 hours ago
No now a days shows are getting lengthy... I mean they make the show like elastic old shows was best show I ever seen
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Yes Missing TMKOC serial as it has been part of life since 2008 till date all characters n entire team in front & back of camera are missed. Hope to seeing this serial with new episodes after lockdown is over and all can make new production shoots safely. Let's hope Dishavakhani aka Dayaben is also back.All theBEST to team TMKOC
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Yes.We are really missing the new happenings in the Gokuldham Society. However, we are not at all missing the members of Gokuldham Society as we daily watch the old episodes of this daily soap. What we really miss is Dayaben Tappukey papa Gada.