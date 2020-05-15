Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal REVEALS which actor rushes home first after pack up

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal spilled the beans about his TMKOC team and revealed who leaves the sets first when after pack up and it will leave you shocked. Read on to find out.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show for the viewers, but for the actors, it is a family. The sitcom aired its first episode in 2008, and since then has been receiving love from the audience. While we know that members of the Gokuldham society treat each other as family, the TMKOC cast is also one big family. The actors share a warm bond, both on-screen and off-screen, and feel that's the secret of receiving so much love from the viewers. While their reel life masti is evident, we get to see glimpses of their real-life bond quite often on social media.

Since the actors spend almost the entire day with each other, they know everything about each other. While we are missing new episodes of TMKOC amidst the Coronavirus-infused lockdown, we got our hands on some funny and surprising information about one of the actors. The person to spill the beans was none other than Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal. Revealing a secret, Dilip unveiled that name of the actor who rushes back home first after the pack up. And it is none other than, Mandar Chandwadkar aka Atmaram Tukaram Bhide. Yes, you read that right!

Mandar is the first one to leave the sets when the backup is announced. In an old interview with the Times of India, Dilip is seen saying an amusing habit about Madar, where he reveals that among the cast Mandar leaves first. He shared, 'As soon as the director says pack up, he goes to the makeup room. But, surprisingly, by the time he reaches the makeup room, Mandar is all set to leave. He is so quick that he is ready with his bag before anyone else, is seen biding good-bye to the cast.'

The actor also joked that if there's a competition of the 'fastest to leave' Mandar will surely bag the title. What are your thoughts about this funny and shocking secret about Bhide? Are you missing TMKOC's new episodes? Let us know in the comment section below?

