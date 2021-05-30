Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi breaks silence on fallout rumours with co actor Raj Anadkat

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back again with another news. And this time it is reported that Dilip Joshi and Raj Anadkot's relation has turned sour.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), one of the longest-running daily comedy shows has recently hit the headlines. Reports were coming in that the lead actor of the show Dilip Joshi and his on-screen son Raj Anadkat are not on good terms. Their on-screen relation has been loved by the audience a lot and is also considered as the best example of a father-son relationship. But as reported by the other media houses, there were fallout rumours. But the lead actor has dismissed all such rumours and said everything is fine between the two.

According to the sources, trouble started brewing between the two actors after his on-screen son Raj Anadkat kept the lead actor waiting for an hour for a scene. But the senior actor has denied all these rumours. As reported by a web portal Spotboye, actor Dilip has called it baseless and was quoted saying, “Absolutely rubbish. Who cooks up all these false stories?” However, Raj Anadkot has still not reacted to this. The show was also in the news after a case was filed against actress Munmun Dutta for her casteist remark. She had made a video about make-up and posted it on YouTube on May 9. In the video, she was heard using a word for a specific community.

Meanwhile, recently, the lead actor had also celebrated his birthday. He thanked his fans for the wishes on Instagram and wrote, "It makes me feel reassured that there is plenty of love left for us to spread. May God give us the strength to emerge out of these dark times soon and make us all receive the love that we all need and deserve. Stay strong everyone, and thanks again!"

