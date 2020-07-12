Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi is elated to meet 'Gokuldham family' as they finally resume shoot

Dilip Joshi, who plays the Jethala in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took to his social media handle to express his happiness and excitement of resuming shoots after 116 days. Here's what he has to say.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans it is time to dance in merriment as the shoots of the show have finally resumed. Yes, the shootings of the most-loved sitcom have begun, and the cast of TMKOC is back on the sets to shoot new episodes to entertain its viewers. While the shooting of many popular shows had begun a few weeks back, there was no sign from the TMKOC team resuming shoots. Fans were eagerly waiting to see when the show airs its fresh episodes, as TMKOC is known to be a 'stress-buster' owing to its hilarious storyline.

In these tough times of COVID-19, many viewers were relying on old episodes of TMKOC to get their dose of entertainment. However, now the fans of the show finally have a chance to rejoice as the TMKOC team is back in action, and now they will again get to hear new stories from the Gokuldham society. Well, not only ardent viewers of the show but the TMKOC team is also ecstatic to have begun shooting again after the three-month-long break. Dilip Joshi, who plays the Jethala in the show, took to his social media handle to express his happiness and excitement of resuming shoots after such a long time.

The talented actor took to his Twitter handle to express his feelings of facing the camera after over 100 days and meeting the members of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He wrote, "Exactly after 116 days, today, I resumed shooting for TMKOC. So, so, happy to see the cast and crew, my one and only 'Gokuldham Family'. So, get ready Friends for a fresh dose of TMKOC."

Take a look at Dilip Joshi's tweet here:

Exactly after 116 days... Today..I resumed shooting for TMKOC..So..so..Happy to see the cast n crew..My..one n only “Gokuldham Family”... So get ready Friends for fresh dose of TMKOC.. — Dilip Joshi (@dilipjoshie) July 11, 2020

Well, the air date of new episodes of TMKOC is not known yet, but it will be released soon. Meanwhile, the TMKOC team is shooting with the utmost care and protection. They are following all the precautions laid by the Government to maintain safety, social distancing, and sanitization on the sets. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch new episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah soon? Let us know in the comment section.

