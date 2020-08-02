Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi once confessed he missed Disha Vakani on the show

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since over two years now. In a past interview her on-screen husband Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi had confessed that he missed her on the show. Read on.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been spreading smiles across for the longest time. The Sab TV sitcom has been ruling hearts for 12 years now and is one of the most-watched shows on Indian Television. In these twelve long years, many actors from the TMKOC team have bid adieu, while some have gone on a break and still not returned. One such actress is Disha Vakani, who plays the role of Dayaben on the show. Disha is an integral part of the TMKOC team and has been a part of the show since the very beginning.

In September 2017, the actress took a maternity break and only returned for a cameo in 2019. Fans have been yearning to see Disha back as Daya in TMKOC, but there has been no development of the actress joining the show again. Not only fans but Disha's co-stars are also missing her on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Recently, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Mrs. Roshan Kaur Sodhi, revealed that she misses Disha on TMKOC. Now, we've got our hands on a throwback interview of Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, where he once confessed that he is missing Disha, who plays his on-screen wife.

Dilip Joshi's interview dates back to the time when the TMKOC team was celebrating the 11th anniversary of the show. That time Dilip had revealed that he misses Disha on TMKOC, and was especially missing her on TMKOC's 11th birthday. The senior actor said that he has worked with Disha for over 9 years, and it's not a short time. Though he and the team miss her on TMKOC, they understand that her priorities have changed (referring to her family life and little daughter Stuti Padia.)

He was quoted saying on TMKOC 11th anniversary (28 July 2019),'I am missing Disha Vakani a lot today. I have worked with her for almost 9 and a half years and it is not a short period. I feel she is still with us, it just that her priorities have changed now. She is a mother now and her priorities have obviously changed and today on this occasion we all are missing her.'

The fresh episodes of TMKOC started airing again on July 22 post lockdown, and the team celebrated 12 years of the show recently. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Disha Vakani too? Let us know in the comment section below.

