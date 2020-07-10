Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Director Malav Rajda conducts mock shoot test before resuming shooting

Here's some exciting news for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans. The show's chief director Malav Rajda recently conducted a mock test on the sets of the show before resuming full-fledged shooting with the TMKOC team. Take a look.

In the past few weeks, the shootings of some most popular TV shows resumed adhering to all necessary safety precautions. While everyone has been eagerly waiting for new episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, there's no update about the same. However, looks like there's some exciting news for TMKOC fans now. Just a few hours ago, the show's chief director Malav Rajda took to his Instagram handle to share some pictures from the sets of the show. Malav was present with his team on the TMKOC sets this morning.

No the shootings of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have not begun yet. However, it is still a piece of good news for all TMKOC fans, as Malav was there to conduct a mock shoot test before the makers resume shoot with actors in a full-fledged manner. Yes, the director and his team were just experimenting and doing a warm-up exercise, before they could begin shooting for new episodes with the TMKOC members.

The show's producer and creator Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi wanted to do a warm-up before actually beginning the shoots, keeping in mind all the safety measures. If everything goes right in these mock shoot tests, then the makers will think of starting shoots again soon. However, nothing has been finalized and scheduled yet.

In the pictures shared by Malav, he can be seen engaged in figuring out how shootings can be carried properly and safely. Everyone in the frame has a mask, and are maintaining social distance with one another. Malav shared that he is elated to be behind the camera and return to work after a long time of 115 days.

Take a look at Malav's pictures from TMKOC sets here:

Though the shoots of TMKOC have not kick-started again, fans can rejoice as the shoots may begin anytime after proper checks are done. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

