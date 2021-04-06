Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda replies to a fan about the new replacement of Dayaben

The director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently responded to the comments of the fans of the show. Read below to know what he said.

Taarak Mehta is one of the most popular sitcoms on Indian televisions and it has been running successfully for the past 13 years. The show has a huge viewership owing to the hilarious storyline and its exceptionally talented cast including Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Disha Vakani and numerous others. In the show, the chemistry and the unique style of Jethalal and Dayaben are immensely loved by the audience. Their combination is one of the most attractive features of the show.

But Disha Vakani aka Dayaben had left the show a few years back as she was expecting. The fans of the show have been speculating her return to the show or her replacement. They asked the same question to the director of the show Malav Rajda also on his social media.

Fans have been asking the director of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for bringing back Disha Vakani on the show or bringing her replacement. The director has replied to a fan that if he speaks a lot about the replacement of Dayaben on the show, maybe the makers of the show will replace him only from the show. He added that he only directs the show and ho no power over the casting of new characters. Also said that whatever happens, it is for good only.

After the lockdown period, the show has come down in the TRP ratings, owing to which the director of the show is being criticised for his direction of the show. The fans of the show often share their views about the show on the social media of the actors and the director.

Also read- When Dilip Joshi shared the secret behind his chemistry with Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×