Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda reveals of the only time he can control wife Priya Ahuja

The director of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Malav Rajda has recently shared a picture of his wife, Priya Ahuja. The actress plays the role of Rita reporter on the show and is popular for her role in TMKOC. Sharing the picture, Malav mentioned that it is the only time he can control the actions of his wife.

In the recent post of Malav on social media, he has shared a picture of his ‘monitor’ wherein Priya can be seen giving her shot for a scene of the show. Besides Priya, other actors in their respective characters Taarak Mehta, Jethalal, Bapu ji, Bhide, Babita ji can be seen standing in the background. In the scene, as seen in the monitor, Priya is standing in the center with her mic playing the enthusiastic character of Rita Reporter. Malav shared the picture and wrote, “The one place where I can control @priyaahujarajda”.

Check it out here:

The TMKOC director, Malav is quite active on social media and often shares some beautiful pictures with his wife Priya. Malav and Priya have been married for a decade and have a son.