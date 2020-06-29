Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Director Malav Rajda visits sets; Says 'Shooting will hopefully resume soon'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's director Malav Rajda recently visited the sets of the show with his team. He shared pictures of their visit to the Gokuldham society on social media handle and revealed that the shootings have not started yet. Take a look.

The last few days have brought about some happy news from Indian TV show viewers, as shootings of several popular daily soaps began amid Unlock Phase 1. However, if there's one show that everyone is eagerly missing, it has to be Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yes, audiences are yearning to watch new episodes of the much-loved sitcom. Fans are waiting for the show's team to give them a chance to dance in merriment and begin shooting as soon as possible.

While everyone is waiting for the TMKOC team to get back to the sets and start shooting fresh episodes, the Gokuldham society had a visiter recently. Wondering who it is? Well, it is none other than the show's chief director Malav Rajda. Yes, TMKOC's director Malav visited the sets of the show recently with his team. He took to his Instagram handle to share some pictures of his team and his visit to TMKOC's set. He also revealed details about the show's shooting, which will leave fans disappointed as well as hopeful.

Malav revealed that the show's shooting has not begun yet. Yes, in his caption he wrote, 'Just a visit to the sets. Friends, the shooting has not started.' But, this is not it, he is hopeful that the shootings will begin soon, and the TMKOC team will be back on toes to entertain the fans with loads of laughter once again. He added, 'But hopefully it (shooting) will (start) soon.' However, he further added that no dates have been decided yet to resume shoots.

Well, Malav's pictures from the Gokuldham society will surely make fans miss fresh episodes more. It has been almost three months that new episodes have not been telecasted. It looks like the director and his team paid a visit to the sets for a preliminary inspection to plan and check if they could begin the shoot safely. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing the TMKOC team and new episodes of the sitcom? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

