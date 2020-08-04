Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani aka Daya shares a funny Rakhi post featuring Jethalal and Babita

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani aka Dayabe's hilarious Raksha Bandhan post starring Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) and Babita (Munmun Dutta) will take you back in nostalgia and leave you in splits. Take a look.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one such show that is known to celebrate every festival with grandeur and happiness. Yesterday (August 3, 2020) on Raksha Bandhan, many of the show's actors took to their social media handles to send good wishes to fans. On this special occasion, Disha Vakani aka Dayaben also shared a post, leaving fans in splits. The actress shared a still from previous episodes of the show featuring Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) and Babita (Munmun Dutta) on her Instagram handle.

In the photo shared by Disha, Babita can be seen forcefully trying to rakhi on Jethalal's wrist. While Babita is happy about celebrating Rakhi with Jethalal, the expressions on the latter's face reveal his unhappiness. Well, if you're wondering when did this happen on the show, we'll enlighten you. It is of the time when Bhide organized 'Sarvojanik Rakhsha Bandhan' in the Gokuldham society, wherein all the ladies tied rakhi to the men of the society, except their spouses.

Now, if you're thinking how Jethalal gets all flirty with Babita Ji despite her tying a rakhi to him, then that actually did not happen. It was a dream sequence. Yes, Babita did not make Jethalal her brother and tie him a rakhi. The reason behind this is not Jethalal's resistance, but when Babita goes to tie the rakhi to Jethalal, her cousin brother enters the society to surprise him. She gets super excited to see her brother and rushes towards him. Babita takes her brother home and that is how Jethalal gets save from making Babita his sister.

Disha sharing this funny post on Raksha Bandhan made fans nostalgic and also left them laughing their hearts out.

Take a look at Disha's post here:

Meanwhile, Disha has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since September 2017, and fans are yearning to see her back on the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

