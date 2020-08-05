  1. Home
  2. tv

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani aka Dayaben to RETURN for a special Raksha Bandhan episode?

According to latest buzz, Disha Vakani aka Daya is all set to make a grand comeback again on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for a special episode on Raksha Bandhan. Read on.
14280 reads Mumbai
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani aka Dayaben to RETURN for a special Raksha Bandhan episode? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani aka Dayaben to RETURN for a special Raksha Bandhan episode?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah viewers have been longing to see Dayaben aka Disha Vakani on the show. It has been close to three years now that the actress has been missing from the show. Since Disha went on a maternity break back in September 2017, fans have been consistently asking 'When will Daya aka Disha comeback?' However, they haven't gotten a concrete answer until now. But, now it looks like, their requests to see Dayaben's magic onscreen might get fulfilled soon. 

According to the latest reports in a leading entertainment portal, Disha aka Daya is likely to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah soon for a special episode on Raksha Bandhan. Yes, you read that right! The report states that there are high possibilities of Disha to comeback to TMKOC for a special Rakhi celebration episode. However, just like all previous times, no official confirmation by the team, makers, or Disha has been made regarding the same. But, if the news turns out to be true, audiences will yet again see Daya breaking into Garba on this special occasion. 

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Priya Ahuja's son celebrates 1st Rakhi with Nidhi Bhanushali aka former Sonu

Earlier, reports also suggested that Disha will shoot for a special episode when the show completed 12 years, i.e. 28 July 2020. However, TMKOC fans yet again were left disappointed as they could not get a glance of their beloved Dyaaben as the team celebrated the milestone. 

On Raksha Bandhan, Disha's real and reel life brother Mayur Vakani aka Sundarlal had extended Rakhi wishes to all TMKOC fans with a heartwarming message. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you eager to see Disha aka Dayaben on the show again? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Do you want to see Disha Vakani aka Dayaben back on the show? COMMENT 

Credits :Telly Chakkar

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement