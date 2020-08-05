Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani aka Dayaben to RETURN for a special Raksha Bandhan episode?

According to latest buzz, Disha Vakani aka Daya is all set to make a grand comeback again on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for a special episode on Raksha Bandhan. Read on.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah viewers have been longing to see Dayaben aka Disha Vakani on the show. It has been close to three years now that the actress has been missing from the show. Since Disha went on a maternity break back in September 2017, fans have been consistently asking 'When will Daya aka Disha comeback?' However, they haven't gotten a concrete answer until now. But, now it looks like, their requests to see Dayaben's magic onscreen might get fulfilled soon.

According to the latest reports in a leading entertainment portal, Disha aka Daya is likely to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah soon for a special episode on Raksha Bandhan. Yes, you read that right! The report states that there are high possibilities of Disha to comeback to TMKOC for a special Rakhi celebration episode. However, just like all previous times, no official confirmation by the team, makers, or Disha has been made regarding the same. But, if the news turns out to be true, audiences will yet again see Daya breaking into Garba on this special occasion.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Priya Ahuja's son celebrates 1st Rakhi with Nidhi Bhanushali aka former Sonu

Earlier, reports also suggested that Disha will shoot for a special episode when the show completed 12 years, i.e. 28 July 2020. However, TMKOC fans yet again were left disappointed as they could not get a glance of their beloved Dyaaben as the team celebrated the milestone.

On Raksha Bandhan, Disha's real and reel life brother Mayur Vakani aka Sundarlal had extended Rakhi wishes to all TMKOC fans with a heartwarming message. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you eager to see Disha aka Dayaben on the show again? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Do you want to see Disha Vakani aka Dayaben back on the show? COMMENT

Credits :Telly Chakkar

Share your comment ×