Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's special connection will surprise you

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars Disha Vakani (Dayaben) and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's (Mrs. Roshan Kaur Sodhi) share a 'unique' connection with each other in real-life and it will leave you surprised.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-loved shows on Indian Television, and its sky-rocketing TRP is proof of that. Last week, the sitcom returned with new episodes post lockdown and brought a huge smile on fans' faces. However, many missed an important character in the comeback episodes, and it is none other than Dayaben. Fans missed Disha Vakani aka Daya's presence. The actress took maternity leave in September 2017 and has not returned to TMKOC yet, despite several requests from fans.

Not only fans but her co-actors also miss Disha on TMKOC sets as they shared a warm rapport with her. Recently, in a chat with the Times of India, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays the role of Mrs. Sodhi on TMKOC, revealed about her 'special connection' with Disha Vakani, and it will leave you surprised. Jennifer shared that she has many things in 'common' with Disha in real-life. Jennifer said that Disha's husband's name is Mayur (Padia) and her husband's name is also Mayur.

Disha's brother, Mayur Vakani, who plays Sundarlal on TMKOC celebrates his birthday on August 26, which is also the birthday of Jennifer's daughter. Not only this, but Jennifer also shares her birthday with Disha's daughter Stuti Padia, which is on November 27. With some many things similar and common, Jennifer feels that she shares a 'karmic connection' with Disha. The two actresses also shared the same vanity van for 5 years on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Jennifer further revealed that the lockdown has brought her and Disha closer, and they have been interacting a lot. They have started sharing messages, talking on calls as well as video calls during the COVID-19 lockdown, which they couldn't do before as both were busy in their lives. What are your thoughts on Disha Vakani and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's 'special connection?' Let us know in the comment section below.

