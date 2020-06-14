Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani not worked only with Shah Rukh Khan but with Aamir Khan as well

Did you know Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben not only shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan but also Aamir Khan in a movie? Read on to find out which film it was.

When you think about one of the most loved characters from Sab TV's popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dayaben's name will shine right at the top. While many other characters have received immense love and support from the audience, but the craze for Dayaben's character is something that cannot be defined in words. It is not only because of the role's characterization, but the way is it portrayed onscreen by the actress. Yes, we're talking about Disha Vakani.

She just nails the character and we bet no one can do it like her. She has not only gotten into the skin of the character but rather, she has made it her own. Her laughs, her garba, her talking style, her look, everything is just so appealing. It wouldn't be wrong to say, Dayaben was meant to be played by Disha Vakani, and the character was just written for her. She is the 'heart and soul' of the show. However, she has unfortunately been missing from TMKOC, ever since her maternity leave. While there are rumours that she will be back for a special episode, nothing has been confirmed yet.

However, while we know Disha Vakani as Dayaben from TMKOC, there's a lot to the talented actress. Unlike many other actors, Disha did Bollywood movies before she did TV. Yes, the actress tried her luck on the big screen first, and later moved on to the small screen. She began her career almost 23 years ago in 1997, and took the route to the Telly world in 2004, doing small roles. However, it was with TMKOC that she became a household name and achieved great success.

We earlier told you that Disha has worked with , and in Bollywood movies. But, did you know she shared screen space with another Khan of B'twon? No, we're not talking about , but Mr. Perfectionist . Yes, Disha has shared the frame with Aamir Khan in a movie. Can you guess which film it was? Well, we will break it for you. It was none other than Mangal Pandey.

Yes, Disha was seen with Aamir Khan in the historical biographical drama Mangal Pandey: The Rising. She played a small role in the film of Yasmin, a courtesan in the film. It was blink and miss role, so you will have to watch the movie carefully to catch a glimpse of Disha Vakani in the film. Mangal Pandey released in 2005, which is three years before TMKOC was aired and Disha became a household name.

Well, with the film choices Disha has made in her career, it seems like she likes historical and period dramas a lot. With Disha already having worked with two Khan's of Bollywood, we're waiting for her to star opposite Dabangg Salman Khan in a movie soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Did this piece of information surprise you? Are you missing Disha on the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

