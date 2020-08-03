  1. Home
  2. tv

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani's onscreen & real brother Mayur Vakani extends Rakhi wishes

On the occasion of Raksha Bandha, a festival to celebrate the bond between siblings, Disha Vakani's real brother, Mayur Vakani, who also plays her onscreen brother Sundar in TMKOC wished the viewers a very Raksha Bandhan.
5909 reads Mumbai
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani's onscreen & real brother Mayur Vakani extends Rakhi wishesTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani's onscreen & real brother Mayur Vakani extends Rakhi wishes

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-watched shows on Indian Television. The show has been missing their Dayaben aka Disha Vakani for the longest time but her spirit continues to warm the hearts of loyal fans. On the occasion of Raksha Bandha, a festival to celebrate the bond between siblings, Disha Vakani's real brother, Mayur Vakani, who also plays her onscreen brother Sundar wished the viewers a very Raksha Bandhan. 

Disha and Mayur's bond on the show and as well as off-screen has been one of the most loved ones. "Aaj din hai bohot he khaas, kyunki aaj ke din rehti hai har Bhai aur Behen ke chehre par muskurahat ki mithass. Aayeye aap bhi humare sang milkar kare apne Bhai aur Beheno ko khushiyoon ka izhaar, kyunki issi rishtey mein chhupa hai humara hamesha wala pyaar! #RakshaBandhan #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah," the makers shared a video message on an auspicious day. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TMKOC_Neela Tele Films (@tmkoc_ntf) on

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's special connection will surprise you

Recently, in a chat with the Times of India, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays the role of Mrs. Sodhi on TMKOC, revealed about her 'special connection' with Disha Vakani. Jennifer shared that she has many things in 'common' with Disha in real-life. Jennifer said that Disha's husband's name is Mayur (Padia) and her husband's name is also Mayur. 

Produced by Neela Film Productions Pvt Ltd., the show is conceived and designed by Asit Kumarr Modi. The show recently completed 12 years of telecast and Modi expressed his gratitude to fans.

 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement