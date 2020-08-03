Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani's onscreen & real brother Mayur Vakani extends Rakhi wishes
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-watched shows on Indian Television. The show has been missing their Dayaben aka Disha Vakani for the longest time but her spirit continues to warm the hearts of loyal fans. On the occasion of Raksha Bandha, a festival to celebrate the bond between siblings, Disha Vakani's real brother, Mayur Vakani, who also plays her onscreen brother Sundar wished the viewers a very Raksha Bandhan.
Recently, in a chat with the Times of India, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays the role of Mrs. Sodhi on TMKOC, revealed about her 'special connection' with Disha Vakani. Jennifer shared that she has many things in 'common' with Disha in real-life. Jennifer said that Disha's husband's name is Mayur (Padia) and her husband's name is also Mayur.
Produced by Neela Film Productions Pvt Ltd., the show is conceived and designed by Asit Kumarr Modi. The show recently completed 12 years of telecast and Modi expressed his gratitude to fans.