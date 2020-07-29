Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Do you want to see Disha Vakani aka Dayaben back on the show? COMMENT

Disha Vakani, who plays the role of Daya Jethalal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from the show since over 2 years. Do you want the actress to return to TMKOC? Yes or No, take the poll and let us know.

Disha Vakani shot to fame as Daya Jethalal Gada from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She plays the role of Jethalal's (Dilip Joshi) onscreen wife. From her Graba to her laughter to her dialogue 'Hey Maa Mataji', everything became popular among the audience. With her amazing acting chops and power-packed performance, Disha made a special place as Dayaben in the hearts of millions of people. Many considered her to be the 'soul' of the show, who brought a smile on everyone's face with her 'Amdavadi' antics. However, this has been missing for quite some time now.

The actress went on maternity leave in September 2017, and since then everyone is waiting with bated breath for her to return on TMKOC. Disha did make a cameo appearance on the show in October 2019, increasing everyone's curiosity that she is finally coming back as their much-loved Daya. But, much to fans' disappointment, after that small glimpse viewers did not get to see Dayaben back on the show. Ever since Daya took the break, fans have been requesting and pleading her to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah because now it has become a long wait.

Reports of Disha returning to the show pop up, every now and then. But there has been no confirmation of the same either by Disha or the makers. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 12 years of successful running yesterday (July 28, 2020), however, there was still no news of Disha's grand comeback after this huge feat. On the personal front, got married to a Mumbai-based Chartered accountant, Mayur Padia on 24 November 2015. The couple welcomed a baby girl in November 2017 and named her Stuti Padia.

It is going to be 3 years in a few month's time with Disha being absent from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, so we would like to ask you, do you, 'Do you want to see Disha Vakani aka Dayaben back on the show, Yes or No? Are you missing Disha aka Daya on TMKOC? Take the poll, comment your suggestions below.

