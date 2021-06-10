Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Aradhana Sharma supports the voice of LGBTQ community for basic rights

Splitsvilla 12 fame Aradhana Sharma asks people to be more accepting of the LGBTQ community and urged the community people to not hate themselves.

Splitsvilla 12 fame Aradhana Sharma recently came to the limelight with her cameo in the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress has been part of many shows like Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Hero Gayab Mode, Splitsvilla, Boogie Woogie, and DID 6. The actress recently shared her views on the LGBTQ community about the ongoing Pride Month. Pride Month is a special month dedicated to celebrating the contribution of the LGBTQ community to the world. The Pride is held from 1st June to 30th June, in which numerous pride events are held.

The actress said that belonging to the LGBTQ community is not a problem and having a different outlook on personal preferences does not make anyone odd. She shared that a large number of youth and some old age people also have started accepting the community. She believes, “The LGBTQ community have a voice that is strong and refuses to be silent any longer in their efforts to claim their share of basic human rights."

She further added that the basic human rights of the LGBTQ community are becoming more focused around the world and being homosexual has become less of a taboo now. The community is still facing discrimination in our society. She shared an important aspect saying, “Many individuals of the community hold on to self-hate and shame because of what they have been taught since childhood by their elders."

The beautiful actress also urged people to educate their peers as well as the young ones on the normality of homosexuality for preventing discrimination against them. She added that they are completely normal and should not be looked down on. She also asked the people belonging to the community, to stop hating themselves as there is a need for a better future for every individual.

Also read- Splitsvilla 12’s Aradhana Sharma enjoys fangirl moment with TMKOC’s Dilip Joshi; Calls it amazing experience

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×