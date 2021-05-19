Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Babita aka Munmun Dutta booked in SC/ST Act for using inappropriate word

The popular actress from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Munmun Dutta has been booked for insulting the SC/ST community for using an inappropriate word in her video.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta has got into major trouble after she posted a video. The actress is popular for playing the role of Babita in the famous sitcom. The actress has been a part of the show for more than 13 years. The actress has a huge fan following on her social media and she often shares pictures and videos with her fans. A few days back, she faced backlash for using an inappropriate word in her video. Due to this, an FIR has been filed against her.

Munmun Dutta has been recently booked under the SC/ST Act for inappropriate use of a word in her video. She was talking in the video that she has put a little tint on her lips and cheeks as she did not want to look like a ‘bhangi’. The actress apologised to her fans after she realised her mistake and she also shared that she has been misinformed about the meaning of the word. She also removed that part from her video. But she been receiving numerous negative comments for her video and she has been facing criticism on social media. The SC/ST community members also staged a protest on Tuesday, due to which a case was filed against her.

As per reports, DSP Bhanwar Singh Sisodia has said Manoj Parmar, (42), has filed a case against Munmun Dutta. The case was registered against the television actress under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and investigation has started.

The actress has said in her follow-up post that it was not to say with an intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. She added that she was misinformed about the meaning of the word.

Credits :Times of India

