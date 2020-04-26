Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta aka Babita CLARIFIES she is NOT on TikTok

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita recently revealed that she is not using Tiktok and urged her fans to report fake accounts on the app. Read on.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved and enjoyed shows on TV. Each actor associated with the show has made a special place for them in the hearts of the audience. Whether it is Jethalal, Daya, Popatlal, or Bhide, they are known and adored faces now. However, there's one actor, who is loved a little more than others and is certainly irreplaceable. We're talking about none other than Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta. The actress has made many heads turn with her beauty and charm.

She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and is active almost on all platforms. From Instagram to Twitter, the diva keeps treating her fans with insights from her personal life very often. However, Munmun recently made a shocking revelation about fake accounts on a trending app. Well, we're talking about Tiktok. Today, it has become one of the most used applications, and almost every other person is using Tiktok. Considering the fad, many might think that Munmun may also be pro-active on Tiktok. However, it is not really so.

The gorgeous actress recently took to her Instagram handle to bust multiple fake accounts on Tiktok that are being run under her name. She clarified to her fans that she is not on Tiktok and all the accounts with her pictures, videos, and name are totally fake. Munmun revealed that she just downloaded the application to see how many fake accounts have been running in her name, and oh boy, there were countless. Scrolling through the fake pages, Munmum got utterly disgusted as they were posting filthy and rubbish content on her name.

Munmun urged her fans to report all these fake accounts and not fall prey to them. She also said that if she ever decides to make a debut on Tiktok, she will inform her fans beforehand. However, all accounts currently running on the application do not belong to her.

Take a look at Munmun's posts here:

Meanwhile, new episodes of TMKOC are not being aired due to the Coronavirus lockdown? Are you missing the show already? Who is your favourite character on the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

