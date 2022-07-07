Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta aka Babita's 5 stylish off-screen looks

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta, seen as Babita in the show, is known for her glamorous looks. She is known for her exquisite style and grace. Munmun made her debut with the show, Hum Sab Baraati, and recently a picture of hers from the show went viral. Her washboard abs are clearly visible in it and netizens said that she was way ahead of her time back then. The actress has also appeared in a pen commercial with Shah Rukh Khan, and apart from that, she has done Hindi and South films.

However, it's Munmun Dutta's role as Babita in the sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah that earned her recognition and fame. Her off-screen style is impeccable and prefers to have a combination of comfort and elegance. Munmun's Instagram account is a treat to all her fans, who patiently wait for the actress to flaunt some stunning outfits. Bling is something that is a must-have in Munmun's couture. As soon as she posts her captivating pictures, fans can't stop gushing over her beauty.

Let's take a look at her 5 best off-screen looks here:

The Prussian dress worn by Munmun Dutta here is a perfect choice for a cocktail party. The soft makeup, straightened hair, and grey eyes do the magic.

This pastel knotted dress is just perfect for a casual outing or for a date night.

The purple-coloured metallic jumpsuit was donned by Munmun for her brief appearance in Bigg Boss 15. "Had super fun shooting in Bigg Boss house for those brief moments that too on the first day of this new year ! New crew , new environment, new energy … hectic yet fun ! (sic)" read her caption.

Dark green sequinned dress with a thigh-high cut worn by Munmun exudes sass. She captioned this picture: "In love with this dress."

Munmun Dutta' bedazzles in this multi-coloured short sleeveless bodycon dress.

Did you like Munmun Dutta's style?

Also Read: Munmun Dutta lashes out at social media trolls; Says ‘Ashamed of calling myself daughter of India’