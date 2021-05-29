Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta gets another FIR on her name for using casteist slur

Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has landed in trouble after another FIR was filed against her in the ongoing casteist remark controversy.

Munmun Dutta is a very popular actress in the TV industry who became a household name for her role of Babita in the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Recently, the actress has got herself in major trouble after she used a casteist slut in one of her videos early this month following which she has facing severe backlash for hurting the sentiments of the SC/ST community. And now as per a recent update, an FIR has been filed against Munmum at Mumbai’s Amboli police station in the matter.

According to media reports, the FIR has been filed by a labour contractor named Naresh Bohit. It is also reported that the FIR has been registered against the actor under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Confirming the news, Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Chaitanya stated, “FIR registered at Amboli PS u/s 295A IPC, u/s 3 of Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ST Act on 26 May. Investigation is going on”. To note, this isn’t the first time that an FIR has been filed against Munmun in the matter.

Earlier, a similar complaint was filed against the actress in Indore under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, while another complaint was filed in Haryana in the matter. Amid the ongoing controversy, Munmun had issued an apology on social media. She wrote, “This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning, I immediately took the part down. I have the utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed, or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word.”

Also read- Munmun Dutta from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah apologises for using THIS word in her video

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×