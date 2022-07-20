Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali chops off her long tresses; Bhavya Gandhi REACTS

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali is a traveller at heart. She loves to visit unexplored locations and prefers in leading a gypsy life. Nidhi quit the longest-running sitcom in 2019 to remain closer to Mother Nature. Her Instagram account is a testimony of her love for the mountains and waterfalls. Those who have seen the show may recall that Nidhi had long luscious locks. The former actress decided to cut them off and shared the pictures on her Instagram. Nidhi looked extremely happy in those photos.

Nidhi Bhanushali wore denim shorts with a black sleeveless top as she posed for some cool photos. Netizens are divided with their opinion on this decision taken by Nidhi. While some have called it to be her "best" look by far and suggested that "Indian Stranger Things" is on its way, a few feel that long hair suited her the best. Some disappointed fans even said that it's time for them to "unfollow" Nidhi Bhanushali. The fans may have mixed views about her haircut, but her former co-actor Bhavya Gandhi aka the original Tapu has given it a thumbs up. He commented, "Niceeee."

Check out Nidhi Bhanushali's post right here:

A few months ago, her bikini pictures went viral, which made her fume with anger. Back then, Nidhi told ETimes that she found it very weird that her bikini photo had become the talk of the town rather than the many important things going around. The young girl stated that she doesn't follow celebrity news and therefore had no clue about her pictures being circulated widely on social media until a few people shared links with her.

Nidhi Bhanushali's parents told her that people still remember her as the Sonu Bhide from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and therefore are curious to know about her life.

