Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Priya Ahuja pens a heartfelt note for son as he turns 6 months old

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Priya Ahuja, who plays the role of Rita reporter, penned a heartwarming note for her son Ardaas Rajda as he turned 6 months old. Take a look.

Priya Ahuja, who plays the role of Rita reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is beaming with happiness, and she has all the reasons to do so. The actress's son Ardaas Rajda has finally turned 6 months old and she is beyond glad to celebrate this special day of her little munchkin. Priya took to her Instagram handle to share some adorable pictures of her little bundle of happiness and also a beautiful family portrait on this occasion. Along with it, she penned down a heartwarming note for her son, explaining her feelings.

In the long note, Priya called her son, 'the apple' of her eye. She wrote that her little boy will be free to live his life on his conditions, and they will not draw comparisons with others. He will have the right to make his own decisions and nobody will tell him what to do. From picking his t-shirts to choosing his career to marry a girl or a boy, the choice will be completely left on the boy, as Priya and her husband won't interfere in letting him be who he is.

She also promised little Ardaas that he will never hear the words, 'Log Kya Kahenge' from his parents for whatever choices he makes in life. Ending it on a sweet note, Priya expressed her love and affection for him. She said, 'Thank u for coming in my life. More than you this note is to remind myself that I don’t become a typical stereotype mommy.'

Take a look at Priya's post here:

For the unversed, Priya is married to one of TMKOC's directors the Malav Rajda. They fell in love on the sets of the show and decided to tie the knot on November 19, 2011. The duo was blessed with a baby boy on November 27, 2019.

