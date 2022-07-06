Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Raj Anadkat & Adaa Khan to feature in a music video; PIC

Raj Anadkat, who is popularly known by his on-screen name of Tapu from the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is going to make his music video debut very soon. The handsome hunk with a charming smile has been winning the hearts of the audience with his role in the show for the last five years. As per reports, he has recently quit the show, and the fans of the show and the actor are highly disappointed with the news. But on the plus side, they will see him in a new role very soon, as Raj will be romancing popular actress Adaa Khan.

In the recent post shared by Adaa Khan, she is seen posing with Raj Anadkat. Raj looks dapper in a white outfit and green jacket, while Adaa looks pretty as ever in a floral short dress and red jacket. She paired it with red jacket and designer heels. She shared in the captions, “Get ready to fall in love with #AdaaKhan & #RajAnadkat 's new song.. Coming soon on @unitedwhiteflag.”

See the post here-

Pinkvilla contacted Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the role of Bhide on the show to check if there's any truth to Raj leaving the show. While speaking to us and addressing him as Tapu, Mandar said, "As artists, we don't know if he has quit the show but he had some health issues due to which he hasn't been shooting for the past few days. I haven't seen him on the set."

Raj had earlier spoke about this special news after uploading a picture with Bollywood dynamite Ranveer Singh. Raj shared that he shot for a "very big" project with the Padmavat actor and can't wait to share it with everyone.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Raj Anadkat aka Tapu quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Here's what Mandar Chandwadkar says