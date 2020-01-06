Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Samay Shah and Palak Sidhwani REVEAL their poetic side

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Samay Shah aka Gogi and Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu, recently gave us a glimpse of their poetic side and we're swooned. Take a look.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the longest running shows on Indian Television. Even after so many years, the comedy drama has never failed to impress the audience and people are hooked to know what happens each day in the 'Gokhuldham' society. By now we all know that all the cast of the show have a gala time together and have developed a special bond, considering they spent so much time on the sets. Two such people, who have formed a good bond are Samay Shah aka Gogi and Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu. The two share a good banter and are often seen having a fun-time together.

Recently, Samay and Palak got into a banter on Instagram where they gave us a glimpse for their poetic sides. Well, it all happened when Samay shared a picture from his recent visit to the Golden Temple and captioned it with an soulful shayari. He wrote, "Log har mod pe ruk ruk ke sambhalte kyun hai , itna darte hai tho ghar se nikalte kyun hai." (Why do people think and stop at all the paths. If they fear it so much, then what is the need to leave their house?).To which Palak also decided to show off her poetic version and immediately commented, "Raah tedi medi hai phir chalna kyu hai, or agar chalna hi hai toh phir beech raaste dagmagana kyu hai?" (If the roads are crooked then why walk. If you want to walk, then why trip in the middle of your path?).

Well, their poetic versions have caught many eyes, and we can't stop praising their hidden talents. So much talent at this young age. Much Wow! What are your thoughts on Samay and Palak's shayari andaaz? Let us know in the comment section below. Also, if you think you can match their poetic skills, then don't shy away, flaunt them here.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah December 27, 2019 Written Update: Jethalal cooks Gujarati 'Dal Dhokli'



Credits :Instagram

Read More