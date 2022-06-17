Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Shailesh Lodha becomes host of a poetry show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on TV screens and has been entertaining the audience for more than 14 years. The show has a massive loyal audience, who loves all the characters of the show. The cast of the show includes some highly talented actors including Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, and others. There was a buzz on the internet about actor and poet, Shailesh Lodha leaving the show. Now as per reports by Etimes, it has been confirmed that he will be soon seen as the host of a poetry show.

As per the reports, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame actor, poet and writer Shailesh Lodha is all set to host a new poetry show 'Waah Bhai Waah’. The content of the show is to offer the audience a series of fun-filled satire, poetry recitation and more with the aim to combine poetry and comedy.

Talking about the upcoming show, Shailesh who is a poet himself said, "I am exhilarated to be a part of the latest original, 'Waah Bhai Waah'. Being a poet myself, this format is very close to my heart, and I am grateful that the channel has decided to come up with a show like this to promote the poets from our country and their talent. I am sure that the audiences will love the show and leave them ecstatic."

Speaking of Asit Kumar Modi, the producer of Taarak Mehta recently issued a statement to Tellychakkar on this buzz about Shailesh Lodha. The producer stated that he is not aware of Shailesh Lodha’s wish to exit the show and rejected the rumours of his departure. Asit Modi also said, "If there's any development, he will surely speak about it." The producer further added that all the actors have been working for more than 10 years now, and he has not been informed or he is not aware that Shailesh wants to quit the show.

