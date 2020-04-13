Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Sonalika Joshi's building gets sealed as resident tests COVID 19 positive

After Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tanmay Vekaria, Sonalika Joshi aka Madhavi Bhide's residential building has been sealed as a fellow resident has tested positive for Coronavirus. Read deets inside.

The danger of Coronavirus has spread far and wide, especially in Maharashtra. The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the financial capital, Mumbai, has surpassed over 800. With the threat increasing, many buildings have been sealed. Among them are also residential buildings of some TV actors. After Shivin Narang, Ankita Lonkhande, Sakshi Tanwar, and others, another actor's residential complex has been sealed. Well, we are talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Sonalika Joshi aka Madhavi Bhide. Yes, after Tanmay Vekaria aka Bhagay from TMKOC, Sonalika's building has come under the radar of BMC.

The actress' society has been cordoned off by the officials after two fellow residents were tested positive of COVID-19. Confirming the news to a leading entertainment portal, Sonalika revealed that her apartment complex has been sealed since March 27, 2020. She added that no one from the complex is allowed to step out, neither are any vendors allowed in the society. Everyone has to collect their essentials from the main gate only. Further, she said that the officials found two Coronavirus cases building, but things have been cleared now. The patients have been treated and discharged properly, and are in quarantine.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Tanmay (Bhagha) revealed that he is in self-quarantine for his family's safety. He said, 'I haven't left the building for 22-23 days and today only we got to know that someone from the society was exposed to the Coronavirus. Of course, there was a little panic like the situation then but the building was sealed immediately and the patient was taken to the hospital in about half an hour itself.'

