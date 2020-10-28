Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah family groove with India's Best Dancer team to celebrate 3K episodes; See pics

The cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to grace the sets of India's Best Dancer and have a fun time as they celebrate the success of completing 3000 episodes on Television. Here's a sneak peek of when the TMKOC family meets the IBD team.

Just two days ago, we at Pinkvilla, exclusively informed you about a fun collaboration of two much-loved shows - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and India's Best Dancer. Yes, we revealed to you that the cast of TMKOC is all set to grace IBD this week, bringing viewers a lot of fun, masti, comedy and dance. But, have you imagined, what really would happen when the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah family met the team of India's Best Dancer?

If you haven't yet, we're here with some goofy details for you about this 'special' collaboration. Well, we've already told you that the entire team of TMKOC will feature in the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer as 'special guests.' And these special episodes are going to be filled with loads of comedy and dance. From the mahila mandal of TMKOC grooving with contestants to Jethalal teaching some Garba to judge , it's going to be a gala time with the teams of TMKOC and IBD came together on one stage.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be accompanied by creator and producer Asit Kumar Modi as they will celebrate their recent huge feat. The TMKOC family will cut cakes and celebrate the successful completion of 3000 episodes on the sets of India's Best Dancer with judges Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor, and Terence Lewis. While there's going to a lot of dancing, the comic element will be added as doppelgangers of Bapuji (Amit Bhatt) and Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) will also be present for some fun-loving moments. Moreover, viewers will also get to see Dayaben. No, not the original Daya aka Disha Vakani, but her clone who will groove with Jethalal

Well, it is going to be a fun-loving time to see the team Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spend some quality time with the team of India's Best Dancer. These special episodes will air this weekend on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm, only on Sony TV. So, don't forget to tune in to the channel for double fun. Are you excited about it? Let us know in the comment section below.

