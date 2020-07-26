  1. Home
  2. tv

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans BEG Disha Vakani to return to the show as she reminisces her days on sets

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani aka Dayaben recently shared a throwback picture with a co-star as she recalled her good old days on the sets of the show. Here's what fans had to say.
9629 reads Mumbai
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans BEG Disha Vakani to return to the show as she reminisces her days on setsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans BEG Disha Vakani to return to the show as she reminisces her days on sets
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for quite some time now. The actress went on maternity leave in September 2017, and since then fans have been waiting to see her antics on the show. While she did a cameo in 2019 which piqued fans' curiosity, she has not made her 'grand' comeback yet. Rumours of Disha's full-fledged return often surface, but nothing has materialized till now. However, now it looks like, Disha is also missing shooting for TMKOC badly. 

The actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from the sets of the sitcom, as she reminisced her good old days. It was only a few days ago, that Disha shared an old photo with her on-screen husband Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) and now she has shared a picture with another co-star. Well, this time she shared a picture with Garima Goel. Garima had entered the show for a cameo role to host a Ganesha Utsav festival at the Gokuldham society. 

In the picture, Disha and Garima are seen flashing their bright smiles as they pose for a selfie together. While the photo is beautiful and makes us all nostalgic, it is the fans' comments on Disha's post that has caught our attention. Like always, fans requested Disha to come back on the show as they are yearning to see her chemistry with Jethalal, her garba skills, her unique laughter, and more. 

Take a look at Disha's post here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Disha Vakani (@dishavakanioffcal) on

Meanwhile, fresh episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah started airing this week on July 22, after almost a four-month-long break. The new episodes have received mixed reactions from the viewers. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Disha aka Daya on the show? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani, Dilip Joshi posed for a perfect PIC with Amitabh Bachchan

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Anonymous 38 minutes ago

Yes missing daya ben

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement