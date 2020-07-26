Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans BEG Disha Vakani to return to the show as she reminisces her days on sets

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani aka Dayaben recently shared a throwback picture with a co-star as she recalled her good old days on the sets of the show. Here's what fans had to say.

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for quite some time now. The actress went on maternity leave in September 2017, and since then fans have been waiting to see her antics on the show. While she did a cameo in 2019 which piqued fans' curiosity, she has not made her 'grand' comeback yet. Rumours of Disha's full-fledged return often surface, but nothing has materialized till now. However, now it looks like, Disha is also missing shooting for TMKOC badly.

The actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from the sets of the sitcom, as she reminisced her good old days. It was only a few days ago, that Disha shared an old photo with her on-screen husband Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) and now she has shared a picture with another co-star. Well, this time she shared a picture with Garima Goel. Garima had entered the show for a cameo role to host a Ganesha Utsav festival at the Gokuldham society.

In the picture, Disha and Garima are seen flashing their bright smiles as they pose for a selfie together. While the photo is beautiful and makes us all nostalgic, it is the fans' comments on Disha's post that has caught our attention. Like always, fans requested Disha to come back on the show as they are yearning to see her chemistry with Jethalal, her garba skills, her unique laughter, and more.

Take a look at Disha's post here:

Meanwhile, fresh episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah started airing this week on July 22, after almost a four-month-long break. The new episodes have received mixed reactions from the viewers. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Disha aka Daya on the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani, Dilip Joshi posed for a perfect PIC with Amitabh Bachchan

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×