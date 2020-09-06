Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka hospitalised; Actor to undergo a surgery

Ghanshyam Nayak, who plays the role of Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been keeping unwell and is admitted to the hospital hospital.

If you're an ardent viewer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, you might have noticed that Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam Nayak, has been missing from the show post the lockdown. Yes, the senior actor did not resume shooting after the lockdown. Now, a saddening piece of news has come that Ghanshyam Nayak has been hospitalized. The actor has not been keeping well for some time and has been admitted to the hospital. The actor was hoping to get back to work soon, however, he has to wait for a little while now, before he gets into action again.

Ghanshyam Nayak's health deteriorated, as he recently uneasiness in the glands of his neck. He will undergo surgery for the same today (September 6, 2020). A source close to the production house of TMKOC informed the Times of India about the senior actor's condition. He said that Ghanshyam Nayak detected with a lump in his neck, a few days ago, and the doctor has advised surgery. He also added that the actor will recuperate soon and return back to TMKOC. Further revealing how Nattu Kaka is an integral part of the show, the source said that he is one of the most interesting characters, and viewers love watching him. Ghanshyam Nayak is a senior actor, and TMKOC fans enjoy his comic timing and skills.

Nattu Kaka had also expressed his wish to continue working when the government barred 65 years of age from visiting sets. Further, the source added that the production department has extended their support to the Ghanshyam Nayaks, however, it will be some time before he returns to TMKOC.

Well, TMKOC fans will also have to wait for Nattu Kaka to be back to handle Jethalal's (Dilip Joshi) shop Gada Electronics and his fun banter with his 'Sethji.' Here's wishing Ghanshyam Nayak a speedy recovery!

