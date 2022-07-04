Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ghanshyam Nayak's son reacts to new Nattu Kaka aka Kishan Bhatt's entry

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah often remains in the news for some or other reasons, and this time, the show is making noise for late actor Ghanshyam Nayak's role of Nattu Kaka being reprised by Kiran Bhatt. The news of the new Nattu Kaka being introduced received a mixed response from the audience and many felt that there can't be another Nattu Kaka. Now, veteran actor Ghanshyam Nayak's son, Vikas has also reacted to this change.

Vikas Nayak is certain that Kishan Bhatt will do justice to his role as Nattu Kaka

In an interview with ETimes, Vikas Nayak said that Kiran Bhatt will do "good justice" to the role originally played by his father. Adding further, he shared that Ghanshyam Nayak worked in many shows produced by Kiran Bhatt. "My Dad acted in many Gujarati plays that Kiran ji produced. He has a fascination for watches and he often gifted watches to my Dad," said the late actor's son. He also congratulated Kiran Bhatt for being taken on board to play Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. "I sent him a text congratulating him on his appointment," revealed Vikas.

Vikas Nayak also gave his view about the show's TRP going down and hopes that it will fare better after this new introduction. Vikas said that he will now watch the show. "Well, with this new element, I think the show will bounce back. I hadn't seen it of late, but now I will," shared Ghanshyam Nayak's son.

