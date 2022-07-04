Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ghanshyam Nayak's son reacts to new Nattu Kaka aka Kishan Bhatt's entry

Recently, producer Asit Modi announced that they have taken Kishan Bhatt on board as the new Nattu Kaka.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jul 04, 2022 12:00 PM IST  |  3.4K
Late actor Ghanshyam Nayak, Kiran Bhatt as new Nattu Kaka
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ghanshyam Nayak's son reacts to new Nattu Kaka aka Kishan Bhatt's entry
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah often remains in the news for some or other reasons, and this time, the show is making noise for late actor Ghanshyam Nayak's role of Nattu Kaka being reprised by Kiran Bhatt. The news of the new Nattu Kaka being introduced received a mixed response from the audience and many felt that there can't be another Nattu Kaka. Now, veteran actor Ghanshyam Nayak's son, Vikas has also reacted to this change.

Vikas Nayak is certain that Kishan Bhatt will do justice to his role as Nattu Kaka

In an interview with ETimes, Vikas Nayak said that Kiran Bhatt will do "good justice" to the role originally played by his father. Adding further, he shared that Ghanshyam Nayak worked in many shows produced by Kiran Bhatt. "My Dad acted in many Gujarati plays that Kiran ji produced. He has a fascination for watches and he often gifted watches to my Dad," said the late actor's son. He also congratulated Kiran Bhatt for being taken on board to play Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. "I sent him a text congratulating him on his appointment," revealed Vikas.

Vikas Nayak also gave his view about the show's TRP going down and hopes that it will fare better after this new introduction. Vikas said that he will now watch the show. "Well, with this new element, I think the show will bounce back. I hadn't seen it of late, but now I will," shared Ghanshyam Nayak's son.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's recent headlines

Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it was recently in news for Raj Anadkat aka Tapu quitting the show. There has been no confirmation on this news yet, however, Mandar Chandwadkar exclusively told Pinkvilla that he hasn't seen Raj on the set for the past few days as he was dealing with some health issues. Other than that, Neha Mehta, former Anjali has also accused the makers of not paying her dues. Shailesh Lodha has also quit the show while the audience eagerly waits for Dayaben to return on the show.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers call out Neha Mehta for not signing exit documents & false accusations
 

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!