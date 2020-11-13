Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham members soak in festive spirit to celebrate Diwali and spread love

Here's how the members of Gokuldham society in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will celebrate the festival of lights aka Diwali. Take a look at the sneak peek of TMKOC's Diwali special episode.

If there's one show that keeps up to the spirit of every Indian festival, it has to be Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. From Navratri to Eid to Christmas, TMKOC's Gokuldham society members celebrate each festival with fervor and gaiety. Now, that the festival of lights aka Diwali is here, Gokuldhammites have again soaked in the festive spirit. Yes, they are al re prepped up to celebrate Diwali fever, spreading love, happiness, and joy all around.

Are you anxious to know how will the Gokuldham members celebrate Diwali this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Well, though it will be a little different, with safety being everyone's priority, the spirit will still stay high always. From the Gada family to the Hathi family to the Bhide family, all Gokuldham members will be in the celebratory mode. Bhide, Jethalal, Mehta, Tapu Sena, and all others will dress up in their traditional best to spread merry all over, and make this a cherishable Dilwali for Gokuldham.

They will perform the puja, burst crackers, gorge scrumptious sweets and snacks, seek blessings of the elders, and wish everyone a 'Happy Diwali.' The Gokuldham society will be illuminated with lights and decorations. The society members will also decorate their houses with diyas, stickers, lights, and more. All in all, Gokuldham's Diwali is going to be all about love, togetherness, and happiness.

Here's a sneak peek into TMKOC's Diwali celebrations:

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-loved shows. The show recently completed 3000 episodes and the team marked this huge feat with celebrations. Are you excited to watch Gokuldham's special Diwali celebrations in TMKOC? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

