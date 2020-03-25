Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham members urge people to stay safe amid Coronavirus lockdown

Here's how Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team aka the Gokuldham members have welcomed PM Narendra Modi's Coronavirus lockdown. Read on.

Coronavirus has become the most discussed topic these days. Well, with its rampant spread over the world, including India, the deadly virus has created a state of fear and panic. On 24 March 2020 (yesterday) to curb the spread of the COVID-19 PM Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in the entire country. Yes, PM Modi ordered all 1.3 billion citizens to stay inside their homes for the next three weeks (until April 14) starting Wednesday. This has been the biggest and most severe action that has been undertaken anywhere to prevent coronavirus from spreading further and causing more harm.

As soon as Modiji took this drastic step, it got mixed reactions from the people. While some hailed the decision, others created panic. Moments after the announcement, many people were seen flooding the streets to buy daily supplies, even though essential commodities would be made available to everyone. Many Bollywood and TV actors came out to support this much-needed step and urged people to follow the lockdown to save lives. Among them are also popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gokuldham society members. Yes!

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry shares goofy throwback photos with Disha Vakani aka Dayaben

From Bhide (Mandar Chandwadkar) to Poptalal (Shyam Pathak), and from Komal (Ambika Ranjanka) to Anjali (Neha Metha), Gokuldhamites expressed their gratitude towards the 21 days lockdown. They urged fans to stay indoors in self-isolation and practice quarantine to keep the deadly virus at bay.

Here are the special messages form your beloved TMKOC stars:

1. Tanuj Mahashabde (Iyer): For the coming 21 days stay safe, stay happy. Avoid unwanted physical contact with people. Use namaste instead of handshakes. While we take a break for coronavirus, ensure your safety by following basic hygiene. We will fight this virus and ensure everything is back to normal.

2. Mandar Chandwadkar (Bhide): Mumbai kalji gya (Mumbai take care). And not just Mumbai but everyone in the country, please take care and ensure that we collectively beat this virus. For the next 21 days, let us go back to basics and take personal hygiene very seriously. Wash hands and face with soap before eating. Avoid eating outside food and suspend all group activities."

3. Shyam Pathak (Popatlal): All single people avoid going out with friends. Try working from home and avoid travel. If you can’t cook ensure that your tiffin comes from a home-cooked source. The coming 21 days of stringent discipline is all that matters in our fight against this virus."

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal, Tapu and Champaklal walk the ramp in a dhoti

4. Ambika Ranjankar (Komal): 21 days may seem like an eternity but our collective resolve to fight the virus should be stronger than our urge to leave our homes. Eat healthy and nutritious food that will boost your immunity. Avoid catching a cough or cold and take preventive measures. It will be far better for the community if we manage to hold off the virus in this crucial period. Let’s hope for the best."

5. Neha Metha (Anjali): Let us educate people about the dos and don’ts to fight the virus. The next 21 days are the most critical for fighting off this virus during which all we need to do is avoid stepping out of our homes. Our actions today will determine how we as a society, a nation come out at the end.

Well, the TMKOC team is ready to take the #21daysChallenge are you? We know you're missing out on new episodes from the show, as the shoots have been stalled. But don't worry, engage binge-watch old episodes from the show, because 'Old is Gold.' And if you've already watched them, there are many more things to do, one of which is reading articles on Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Tapu Sena create a rap song to spread awareness about Coronavirus



Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More