Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham society on cloud nine post Tapu Sena's special surprise

The members of Tapu Sena have been quite thoughtful of late and finally, they have decided to surprise everyone in the Gokuldham society with gifts. Read on to know more.
529822 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 04:06 pm
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham society on cloud nine post Tapu Sena's special surpriseTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham society on cloud nine post Tapu Sena's special surprise
After a long hiatus, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back on track, much to everyone's excitement. The shooting for the show began sometime back, and the fresh episodes are entertaining the audience to the fullest. Well, the latest episode will witness the Gokuldham society beaming with joy. Reason? Well, the Tapu Sena has gone on a gifting spree, and they have decided to give something special to everyone. Everyone including Champaklal, Jethalal, Bagha, and others are happy about the same.

However, the happiest of them all is Abdul. That is because the Tapu Sena has gifted him a mobile phone. They thought that with the help of the smartphone, he would be able to keep a record of all the orders that he receives through the day as well as manage other tasks easily. Well, Champaklal’s gift is nothing less charming as it happens to be a memento that will remind him of the happy days.

Meanwhile, Jethalal also gets a unique gift that happens to be an alarm clock. However, this is no ordinary clock as it has Daya Ben’s voice in it. So, when the alarm goes off, it says, “Utth jaao Tapu ke papa, utth jaao…” Then comes Bagha who also gets a special gift from the Tapu Sena. And if you are speculating what that would be then let us tell you that it’s a tabla set. Moreover, he has already imagined doing a duet sequence with Bawri while playing the tabla!

Meanwhile, check out the pictures below:

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Will a foodie Taarak be able to convince Anjali for a cheat day?

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Popat lal ki shadi karwado .. Baki sab thik h

Anonymous 16 hours ago

new Roshansingh SOdhi is most disguising actor... eliminate him quickly... over acting, boggus dialogue delivery. bored enough

Anonymous 1 day ago

They are enterning fans

Anonymous 1 day ago

I like new Tapu i.e. Raj Anadhkat. New Sonu i.e. Palak Sindhwani is also good....but I didn't like her......Nidhi Bhanushali was the best......and the rest are doin' well in show.....missin' Daya Ben i.e. Disha Vakani......hope to see her soon......

Anonymous 1 day ago

Same i also mis daya i.e. Disha vakani

Anonymous 1 day ago

Same i also mis daya i.e. Disha vakani

Anonymous 2 days ago

Lots of hate to new tapu and Sonu both are acting superrrrrrrr dumb !!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Soo true, even New Anjali and Sodhi are dumb

Anonymous 2 days ago

Boring serial

